The Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson included, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Robinson, in his most recent game, had nine points in a 108-102 win over the Grizzlies.

Below we will dive into Robinson's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-128)

Over 15.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 118.1 points per game last year made the Hawks the 25th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Hawks were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 44.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 26 per game.

The Hawks were the eighth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 17 14 0 2 3 0 0

