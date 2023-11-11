Dewi Weber will hit the course at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican from November 9-11, looking to conquer the par-70, 6,353-yard course with $3,250,000.00 in prize money on the table.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards

Dewi Weber Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Weber has finished better than par seven times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Weber has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Weber's average finish has been 48th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Weber has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 42 E 269 0 8 0 0 $87,381

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The most recent time Weber played this event was in 2022, and she finished 37th.

Measuring 6,353 yards, Pelican Golf Club is set up as a par 70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

The average course Weber has played in the past year has been 166 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Weber's Last Time Out

Weber shot below average over the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.30 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of competitors.

Her 4.17-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA ranked in the 41st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

Weber was better than 50% of the competitors at The Ascendant LPGA on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.81.

Weber fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Weber carded more bogeys or worse (seven) than the tournament average (3.7).

Weber's four birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the field average (3.5).

In that most recent tournament, Weber's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Weber ended The Ascendant LPGA outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Weber bettered the field's average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

