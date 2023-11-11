Can we expect Darren Raddysh finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

  • Raddysh is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
  • Raddysh has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:46 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:11 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:51 Home W 3-0
10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 4-3 OT
10/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:57 Home W 4-3

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

