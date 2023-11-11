The 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida will have Dani Holmqvist in the field from November 9-11 as the competitors battle the par-70, 6,353-yard course, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Holmqvist at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards
Holmqvist Odds to Win: +50000

Dani Holmqvist Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Holmqvist has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Holmqvist has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Holmqvist has had an average finish of 52nd.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Holmqvist has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 35 -3 270 0 5 1 1 $133,152

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 656 yards longer than the 6,353-yard par 70 at this week's event.

Golfers at Pelican Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

Holmqvist will take to the 6,353-yard course this week at Pelican Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,517 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Holmqvist's Last Time Out

Holmqvist was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the TOTO Japan Classic, which landed her in the 10th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, Holmqvist was better than only 3% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Holmqvist carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Holmqvist carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.9).

Holmqvist recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 7.8 on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic.

At that last outing, Holmqvist's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Holmqvist finished the TOTO Japan Classic with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 8.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Holmqvist recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

