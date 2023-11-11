The field for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida features Chanettee Wannasaen. The par-70 course spans 6,353 yards and the purse is $3,250,000.00 for the tournament, running from November 9-11.

Looking to place a bet on Wannasaen at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

Wannasaen Odds to Win: +25000

Chanettee Wannasaen Insights

Wannasaen has finished below par 10 times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 20 rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Wannasaen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five appearances, Wannasaen has finished in the top 20 once.

Wannasaen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five tournaments.

Wannasaen has made the cut in six tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 46 -6 273 1 9 1 1 $311,473

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 6,353 yards this week, which is 656 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly higher scoring average of -3.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 167 yards shorter than the average course Wannasaen has played in the past year (6,520).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Wannasaen's Last Time Out

Wannasaen shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 14th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the TOTO Japan Classic, which landed her in the 25th percentile among all competitors.

Wannasaen shot better than just 16% of the field at the TOTO Japan Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Wannasaen carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Wannasaen carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Wannasaen's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were less than the tournament average of 7.8.

At that last competition, Wannasaen had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Wannasaen finished the TOTO Japan Classic with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 8.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Wannasaen had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

