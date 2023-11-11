Will Brandon Hagel Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 11?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Brandon Hagel going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Hagel stats and insights
- Hagel has scored in six of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Hagel averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.9%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Hagel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|16:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|22:06
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|14:36
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:41
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:50
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Home
|W 4-3
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
