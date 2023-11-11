The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) hit the road for a SWAC battle against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Daytona Stadium.

Bethune-Cookman is averaging 18.3 points per game offensively this season (101st in the FCS), and is surrendering 27.6 points per game (70th) on the other side of the ball. Alabama A&M ranks 26th in the FCS with 31.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 72nd with 27.7 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

HBCUGo City: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Daytona Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics

Bethune-Cookman Alabama A&M 238.9 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376 (47th) 361.2 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.8 (14th) 94.1 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.9 (62nd) 144.8 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.1 (41st) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has 544 yards passing for Bethune-Cookman, completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jimmy Robinson III, has carried the ball 66 times for 235 yards (26.1 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Jaiden Bivens has carried the ball 36 times for 129 yards (14.3 per game).

Jaewan Boyd has hauled in 25 catches for 289 yards (32.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has caught 30 passes for 263 yards (29.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Daveno Ellington has a total of 194 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 throws.

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Quincy Casey has recored 1,149 passing yards, or 143.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.7% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Donovan Eaglin, has carried the ball 102 times for 509 yards (56.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Ryan Morrow has rushed for 393 yards on 78 carries with six touchdowns.

Cameron Young leads his squad with 411 receiving yards on 42 catches with three touchdowns.

Keenan Hambrick has recorded 386 receiving yards (42.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Jacolby Hewitt has racked up 385 reciving yards (42.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

