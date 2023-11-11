Bailey Tardy will be among those competing at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-11.

Looking to place a bet on Tardy at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Tardy Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Bailey Tardy Insights

Tardy has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She hasn't finished any of her last 19 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Tardy has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In her past five appearances, Tardy has had an average finish of 47th.

Tardy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Tardy will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 48 -1 275 0 12 1 1 $581,491

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 656 yards longer than the 6,353-yard par 70 at this week's event.

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Tardy has played in the past year has been 213 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Tardy's Last Time Out

Tardy finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of par.

She averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the TOTO Japan Classic, which placed her in the 25th percentile of the field.

Tardy shot better than 39% of the competitors at the TOTO Japan Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.49.

Tardy recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Tardy had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Tardy's six birdies or better on par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were less than the field average of 7.8.

In that most recent competition, Tardy had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Tardy finished the TOTO Japan Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (8.4), with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Tardy fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

