Ally Ewing will compete at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Ewing at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +3300 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Ewing Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ally Ewing Insights

Ewing has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 17 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day in three of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Ewing has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Ewing has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Ewing has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Ewing will look to extend her streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 20 -5 278 0 15 2 6 $1M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The most recent time Ewing played this event was in 2022, and she finished seventh.

Measuring 6,353 yards, Pelican Golf Club is set up as a par 70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Ewing has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,560 yards, 207 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Ewing's Last Time Out

Ewing was in the 66th percentile on par 3s at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA ranked in the 66th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

Ewing was better than 83% of the golfers at The Ascendant LPGA on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.81.

Ewing carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Ewing had four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.7).

Ewing's five birdies or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the field average of 3.5.

In that most recent outing, Ewing's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Ewing finished The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.8.

The field at The Ascendant LPGA averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ewing finished without one.

