Aline Krauter will take to the course at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida to play in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican from November 9-11. It's a par-70 that spans 6,353 yards, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Krauter at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards

Aline Krauter Insights

Krauter has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Krauter has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Krauter has had an average finish of 33rd.

She has made the cut in two of her past five tournaments.

Krauter has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 37 -2 254 0 5 0 0 $57,049

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The most recent time Krauter played this event was in 2022, and she finished 55th.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,353 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Courses that Krauter has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,510 yards, 157 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Krauter's Last Time Out

Krauter was in the 48th percentile on par 3s at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.15 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.11-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA ranked in the 55th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

Krauter was better than 72% of the golfers at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Krauter recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Krauter recorded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.7).

Krauter recorded more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 3.5 on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA.

In that most recent tournament, Krauter's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Krauter ended The Ascendant LPGA outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at The Ascendant LPGA averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Krauter finished without one.

