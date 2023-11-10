UCF vs. Miami (FL): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (1-0) and the UCF Knights (1-0) meet at Watsco Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The game has no line set.
UCF vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Coral Gables, Florida
- Venue: Watsco Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Knights Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 17 of UCF's games last year hit the over.
- The Knights' record against the spread last season was 15-13-0.
- Miami (FL) (18-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 2.8% more often than UCF (15-13-0) last year.
UCF vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Miami (FL)
|79.1
|150.6
|71.9
|137.4
|147.1
|UCF
|71.5
|150.6
|65.5
|137.4
|136
Additional UCF Insights & Trends
- The Knights scored an average of 71.5 points per game last year, just 0.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes allowed.
- When it scored more than 71.9 points last season, UCF went 7-4 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
UCF vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Miami (FL)
|18-12-0
|15-18-0
|UCF
|15-13-0
|17-12-0
UCF vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Miami (FL)
|UCF
|16-1
|Home Record
|11-6
|7-4
|Away Record
|5-7
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|7-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|83.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.2
|75.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.4
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-5-0
|2-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
