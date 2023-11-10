The UCF Knights (1-0) face the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Watsco Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. UCF matchup.

UCF vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCF vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends (2022-23)

UCF went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

The Knights covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Miami (FL) put together an 18-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Hurricanes games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.