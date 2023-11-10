The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (1-0) play the UCF Knights (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

UCF vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

UCF went 7-3 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Knights were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hurricanes finished 133rd.

The Knights put up an average of 71.5 points per game last year, just 0.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.

UCF put together a 10-3 record last season in games it scored more than 71.9 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, UCF averaged 11.8 more points per game at home (77.2) than on the road (65.4).

In 2022-23, the Knights conceded 0.7 more points per game at home (65.9) than away (65.2).

Beyond the arc, UCF drained fewer treys on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.4%) than at home (38.0%) too.

