The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (1-0) play the UCF Knights (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UCF vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCF Stats Insights

  • The Knights' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • UCF went 7-3 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Knights were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hurricanes finished 133rd.
  • The Knights put up an average of 71.5 points per game last year, just 0.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.
  • UCF put together a 10-3 record last season in games it scored more than 71.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCF Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, UCF averaged 11.8 more points per game at home (77.2) than on the road (65.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Knights conceded 0.7 more points per game at home (65.9) than away (65.2).
  • Beyond the arc, UCF drained fewer treys on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.4%) than at home (38.0%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Florida International W 85-62 Addition Financial Arena
11/10/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
11/16/2023 CSU Fullerton - Addition Financial Arena
11/19/2023 South Dakota State - Flagler Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.