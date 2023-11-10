Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Sumter County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Sumter County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Nature Coast Tech High School at South Sumter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Bushnell, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.