High school football is happening this week in Sumter County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Sumter County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Nature Coast Tech High School at South Sumter High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Bushnell, FL
    • Conference: 4A - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

