Friday's contest at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (1-0) taking on the Stetson Hatters (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-60 win as our model heavily favors South Florida.

The Hatters dropped their last matchup 68-57 against Tulane on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stetson vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stetson vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 71, Stetson 60

Other ASUN Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stetson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hatters' -57 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 59.4 points per game (291st in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per contest (88th in college basketball).

Stetson averaged 0.1 more points in ASUN action (59.5) than overall (59.4).

The Hatters put up more points at home (61.5 per game) than away (58.3) last season.

At home, Stetson allowed 55.2 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 70.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.