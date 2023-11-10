Miami (FL) vs. UCF: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (1-0) and the UCF Knights (1-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Watsco Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Miami (FL) vs. UCF Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Coral Gables, Florida
- Venue: Watsco Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats
- Miami (FL) won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Miami (FL) (18-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 2.8% more often than UCF (15-13-0) last season.
Miami (FL) vs. UCF Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Miami (FL)
|79.1
|150.6
|71.9
|137.4
|147.1
|UCF
|71.5
|150.6
|65.5
|137.4
|136.0
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Hurricanes scored 13.6 more points per game (79.1) than the Knights allowed (65.5).
- Miami (FL) had a 14-9 record against the spread and a 24-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Miami (FL) vs. UCF Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Miami (FL)
|18-12-0
|15-18-0
|UCF
|15-13-0
|17-12-0
Miami (FL) vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Miami (FL)
|UCF
|16-1
|Home Record
|11-6
|7-4
|Away Record
|5-7
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|7-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|83.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.2
|75.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.4
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-5-0
|2-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.