How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Xavier Musketeers (1-0) take on the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.
Jacksonville vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Musketeers averaged.
- Jacksonville went 10-5 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Musketeers finished 155th.
- The Dolphins put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, 10.8 fewer points than the 74.1 the Musketeers gave up.
- Jacksonville went 3-0 last season when it scored more than 74.1 points.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Jacksonville scored 4.8 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (61.2).
- The Dolphins allowed fewer points at home (57.7 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.
- Jacksonville drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34%).
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Johnson (FL)
|W 113-46
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/14/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
