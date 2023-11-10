The Xavier Musketeers (1-0) take on the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Musketeers averaged.
  • Jacksonville went 10-5 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Musketeers finished 155th.
  • The Dolphins put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, 10.8 fewer points than the 74.1 the Musketeers gave up.
  • Jacksonville went 3-0 last season when it scored more than 74.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Jacksonville scored 4.8 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (61.2).
  • The Dolphins allowed fewer points at home (57.7 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.
  • Jacksonville drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Johnson (FL) W 113-46 Swisher Gymnasium
11/10/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/14/2023 Georgia Southern - Swisher Gymnasium
11/17/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.