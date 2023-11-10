The Xavier Musketeers (1-0) host the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at Cintas Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. There is no line set for the game.

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville and its opponent combined to hit the over 12 out of 24 times last season.

Against the spread, the Dolphins were 9-15-0 last season.

Jacksonville (9-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.5% of the time, 14% less often than Xavier (17-16-0) last season.

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 80.9 144.2 74.1 136.7 151.9 Jacksonville 63.3 144.2 62.6 136.7 130.4

Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends

The Dolphins scored 10.8 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Musketeers allowed (74.1).

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 17-16-0 21-12-0 Jacksonville 9-15-0 12-12-0

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Jacksonville 15-2 Home Record 7-6 7-4 Away Record 6-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.0 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

