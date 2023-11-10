The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) face the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 2.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kevion Nolan: 13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Colby Jones: 15 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank
10th 80.9 Points Scored 63.3 345th
292nd 74.1 Points Allowed 62.6 18th
35th 34.8 Rebounds 30.7 248th
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.9 229th
1st 19.1 Assists 13 179th
217th 12.2 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.