We have 2023 high school football competition in Hillsborough County, Florida this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Other Games in Florida This Week

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Fletcher High School at Tampa Bay Tech High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaither High School at St. Petersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Durant High School at Palm Harbor University HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Palm Harbor, FL

Palm Harbor, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkeley Preparatory School at Middleton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

East Bay High School at Largo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wharton High School at Armwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Seffner, FL

Seffner, FL Conference: 6A - District 10

6A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tampa Catholic HS at T R Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plant City HS at Plant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Blake High School at Clearwater High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeast High School - St. Petersburg at Hillsborough High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverview High School - Riverview at Sumner High School