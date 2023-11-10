The Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) battle the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Kennesaw State matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-10.5) 154.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-10.5) 153.5 -590 +410 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida State compiled a 10-17-0 ATS record last year.

The Seminoles and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 29 times last season.

Kennesaw State put together a 20-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Owls and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 29 times last season.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Florida State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

