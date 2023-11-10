How to Watch Florida State vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) play the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles shot 43.6% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43% the Owls allowed to opponents.
- Florida State had a 9-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43% from the field.
- The Owls ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 327th.
- Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Seminoles scored were only 0.3 more points than the Owls allowed (69).
- Florida State went 9-6 last season when scoring more than 69 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison
- Florida State scored 71.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 79.4.
- Florida State made 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.9, 36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/13/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
