The Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) play the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles shot 43.6% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43% the Owls allowed to opponents.

Florida State had a 9-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43% from the field.

The Owls ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 327th.

Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Seminoles scored were only 0.3 more points than the Owls allowed (69).

Florida State went 9-6 last season when scoring more than 69 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison

Florida State scored 71.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 79.4.

Florida State made 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.9, 36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule