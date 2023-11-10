Friday's game between the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-1) and the Florida International Panthers (1-0) at UTRGV Fieldhouse is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with UT Rio Grande Valley coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 10.

The Panthers' most recent game on Monday ended in a 113-30 victory against Florida National.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 69, Florida International 67

Other CUSA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida International Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers were outscored by 2.7 points per game last season (scoring 68.8 points per game to rank 105th in college basketball while allowing 71.5 per contest to rank 326th in college basketball) and had a -89 scoring differential overall.

In CUSA games, Florida International averaged 6.4 fewer points (62.4) than overall (68.8) in 2022-23.

The Panthers scored 71.6 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 away.

Florida International conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.