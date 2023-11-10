Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Duval County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Duval County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    First Coast High School at Edgewater High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ed White High School at Bishop Moore High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fletcher High School at Tampa Bay Tech High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Tampa, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mandarin High School at Winter Park HS

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Winter Park, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Kenny High School at The Bolles School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Jacksonville, FL
    • Conference: 4A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

