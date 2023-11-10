Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Duval County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Duval County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
First Coast High School at Edgewater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ed White High School at Bishop Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fletcher High School at Tampa Bay Tech High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mandarin High School at Winter Park HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Winter Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Kenny High School at The Bolles School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
