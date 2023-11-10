Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Clay County, Florida, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Clay County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Keystone Heights High School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleburg HS at St Augustine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.