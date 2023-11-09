Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Amalie Arena. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Steven Stamkos vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos has averaged 15:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Stamkos has scored a goal in three of 11 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Stamkos has a point in nine of 11 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Stamkos has an assist in nine of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Stamkos hits the over on his points prop total is 38.5%, based on the odds.

Stamkos has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 11 Games 2 14 Points 1 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

