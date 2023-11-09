The South Florida Bulls (0-0) host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at Yuengling Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

South Florida vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Tampa, Florida

Venue: Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

South Florida's .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than South Carolina State's .481 mark (13-14-0 ATS Record).

South Florida vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 72.0 145.4 72.0 155.8 139.3 South Carolina State 73.4 145.4 83.8 155.8 149.9

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.0 points per game the Bulls averaged were 11.8 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (83.8).

When South Florida scored more than 83.8 points last season, it went 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

South Florida vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 15-14-0 19-10-0 South Carolina State 13-14-0 15-12-0

South Florida vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida South Carolina State 9-9 Home Record 4-6 4-7 Away Record 1-19 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

