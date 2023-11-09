The South Florida Bulls (0-0) face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulls had a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.3% lower than the 49.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.

In games South Florida shot better than 49.9% from the field, it went 6-0 overall.

The Bulls were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 210th.

Last year, the Bulls averaged 72 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 83.8 the Bulldogs gave up.

South Florida had a 3-1 record last season when putting up more than 83.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Florida Home & Away Comparison

South Florida put up 71.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.6 fewer points than it averaged in road games (74.8).

The Bulls gave up 69.3 points per game last year at home, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.4).

When playing at home, South Florida sunk 1.2 fewer threes per game (6.9) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Upcoming Schedule