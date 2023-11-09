Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Sarasota County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calusa Prep High School at Elevation Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.