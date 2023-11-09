Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic teammates will take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 117-102 loss to the Mavericks (his previous game) Banchero posted 22 points and six assists.

Below, we break down Banchero's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-118)

Over 21.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+112)

Over 7.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-208)

Looking to bet on one or more of Banchero's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hawks gave up 118.1 points per contest last year, 25th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Hawks were 19th in the league last year, allowing 44.1 per game.

Giving up an average of 26 assists last season, the Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

The Hawks gave up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, eighth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Paolo Banchero vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 35 18 4 7 1 2 1 12/14/2022 34 20 6 6 2 1 2 11/30/2022 35 20 2 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 20 12 2 1 3 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.