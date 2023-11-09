The North Florida Ospreys (1-0) go up against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at The Buc Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Charleston Southern vs. North Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charleston Southern Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM Charleston Southern (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Charleston Southern (-2.5) 150.5 -138 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Florida won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Ospreys were 7-6 ATS last year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Charleston Southern covered 13 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Buccaneers games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.