The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) play the North Florida Ospreys (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys shot 45.5% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.0% the Buccaneers' opponents shot last season.

North Florida went 9-4 when it shot better than 46.0% from the field.

The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Buccaneers finished 72nd.

The Ospreys averaged just 1.8 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Buccaneers allowed (74.4).

North Florida put together a 12-4 record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

North Florida scored more points at home (82.3 per game) than away (71.7) last season.

At home, the Ospreys conceded 69.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (84.0).

At home, North Florida sunk 11.6 3-pointers per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (9.3). North Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.0%) than on the road (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule