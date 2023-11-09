The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Kucherov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

  • Kucherov has scored in six of 13 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also six assists.
  • Kucherov averages 4.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.9%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 21:50 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 4 2 2 22:38 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 5 1 4 21:04 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:26 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:37 Home W 3-0
10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 21:27 Home L 4-3 OT
10/19/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 20:22 Home W 4-3
10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 25:57 Away L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

