For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Perbix a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix stats and insights

Perbix is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Perbix has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Perbix recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 6-5 OT 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:34 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:51 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:24 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 4-3 10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:27 Away L 3-2 OT 10/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-2 10/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 6-4

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

