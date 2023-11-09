Should you wager on Mikhail Sergachev to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Sergachev stats and insights

Sergachev is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:29 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:06 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:54 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:16 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:58 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:36 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:37 Home W 4-3 10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 26:26 Away L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

