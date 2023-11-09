Thursday's contest features the Miami Hurricanes (0-0) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) facing off at Watsco Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-53 win for heavily favored Miami (FL) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 9.

The Hurricanes went 22-13 during the 2022-23 season.

Miami (FL) vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Miami (FL) vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 77, Jacksonville 53

Other ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hurricanes' +210 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game) was a result of putting up 69.6 points per game (90th in college basketball) while allowing 63.6 per outing (159th in college basketball).

On offense, Miami (FL) tallied 67.3 points per game last year in conference contests. To compare, its season average (69.6 points per game) was 2.3 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Hurricanes posted 8.9 more points per game last season (74.8) than they did in away games (65.9).

In home games, Miami (FL) gave up 7.7 fewer points per game (60.6) than on the road (68.3).

