Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Miami-Dade County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Goleman High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belen Jesuit High School at South Broward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doral Academy at Miami Palmetto Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American High School at Miramar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Miramar, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Miami Beach High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
