Markelle Fultz's Orlando Magic take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Fultz, in his most recent game (October 31 loss against the Clippers), produced 12 points.

Below, we dig into Fultz's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Over 3.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+124)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks conceded 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA last season, allowing 44.1 per game.

Giving up an average of 26 assists last year, the Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 11.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Hawks were eighth in the NBA in that category.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 33 24 6 9 2 0 1 12/14/2022 32 16 7 9 0 1 4 11/30/2022 17 8 1 4 0 1 2

