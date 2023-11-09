How to Watch the Magic vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Southeast Division foes square off when the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) visit the Orlando Magic (4-3) at Mexico City Arena on November 9, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.
Magic vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico
Magic vs Hawks Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- The Magic are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at third.
- The Magic score an average of 108.6 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 116.7 the Hawks give up to opponents.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Magic averaged 5.8 more points per game at home (114.3) than on the road (108.5).
- At home, the Magic conceded 114.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 113.2.
- Beyond the arc, the Magic made fewer triples away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (36.6%) as well.
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gary Harris
|Out
|Groin
|Markelle Fultz
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jonathan Isaac
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
