Player prop bet options for Nikita Kucherov, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Chicago Blackhawks at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Kucherov has been a top contributor on Tampa Bay this season, with 22 points in 13 games.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 7 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 2 2 4 5 at Senators Nov. 4 1 4 5 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 8

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Brayden Point has 17 points (1.3 per game), scoring six goals and adding 11 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 at Senators Nov. 4 3 1 4 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 5

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Victor Hedman has three goals and 13 assists for Tampa Bay.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 2 2 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 2 3 2 at Senators Nov. 4 1 1 2 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Bedard has scored five goals (0.5 per game) and dished out two assists (0.2 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with seven total points (0.6 per game). He averages 3.1 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 5 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 30 1 0 1 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Bruins Oct. 24 0 0 0 0

