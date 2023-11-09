The Orlando Magic, with Jalen Suggs, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Suggs tallied 10 points and seven assists in his last game, which ended in a 117-102 loss versus the Mavericks.

Now let's dig into Suggs' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-130)

Over 10.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA last year, giving up 118.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Hawks conceded 44.1 rebounds per game last year, 19th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Hawks were 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Hawks were ranked eighth in the NBA last season, giving up 11.9 makes per contest.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 16 3 2 1 0 0 3

