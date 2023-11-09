How to Watch the Florida vs. Bethune-Cookman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (1-0) take the court against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network +
Florida vs. Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 60.7 points per game last year were 7.7 fewer points than the 68.4 the Gators gave up.
- Bethune-Cookman went 10-9 last season when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Gators put up were only 4.3 more points than the Wildcats gave up (64.6).
- When Florida totaled more than 64.6 points last season, it went 12-7.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Florida
|W 82-65
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/9/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/13/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/17/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
