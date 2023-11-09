How to Watch the Florida State vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) take on the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Florida State vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Volunteers put up 10.2 more points per game last year (77.1) than the Seminoles gave up (66.9).
- When Tennessee gave up fewer than 79.3 points last season, it went 21-6.
- Last year, the Seminoles scored 79.3 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers gave up.
- Florida State had a 22-6 record last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
- Last season, the Seminoles had a 39.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was the same as the Volunteers' opponents knocked down.
- The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.4% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 99-63
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/9/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/19/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
