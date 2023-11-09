The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) take on the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ESPN2

Florida State vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers put up 10.2 more points per game last year (77.1) than the Seminoles gave up (66.9).

When Tennessee gave up fewer than 79.3 points last season, it went 21-6.

Last year, the Seminoles scored 79.3 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers gave up.

Florida State had a 22-6 record last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Last season, the Seminoles had a 39.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was the same as the Volunteers' opponents knocked down.

The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.4% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.

