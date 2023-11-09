Thursday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) and Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) going head to head at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 81-78 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Seminoles won their most recent matchup 99-63 against Charleston Southern on Monday.

Florida State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Florida State vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 81, Tennessee 78

Florida State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seminoles outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game last season, with a +408 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and gave up 66.9 per outing (245th in college basketball).

Florida State averaged 76.2 points per game last season in conference games, which was 3.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (79.3).

The Seminoles averaged 86.3 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, they averaged 74.8 points per contest.

At home, Florida State allowed 13.1 fewer points per game (60.2) than in road games (73.3).

