Thursday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) and Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) squaring off at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 81-78 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Seminoles head into this game following a 99-63 win over Charleston Southern on Monday.

Florida State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Florida State vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 81, Tennessee 78

Florida State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seminoles had a +408 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. They put up 79.3 points per game, ninth in college basketball, and gave up 66.9 per contest to rank 245th in college basketball.

In conference tilts, Florida State put up fewer points per game (76.2) than its season average (79.3).

The Seminoles averaged 86.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.5 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (74.8).

Defensively Florida State was better at home last season, surrendering 60.2 points per game, compared to 73.3 in away games.

