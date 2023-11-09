How to Watch Florida International vs. Tarleton State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tarleton State Texans (0-1) face the Florida International Panthers (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Florida International vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International Stats Insights
- Last season, the Panthers had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Texans' opponents knocked down.
- In games Florida International shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 13-9 overall.
- The Texans ranked 347th in rebounding in college basketball, the Panthers finished 335th.
- Last year, the 73.1 points per game the Panthers averaged were 5.2 more points than the Texans allowed (67.9).
- When Florida International totaled more than 67.9 points last season, it went 11-9.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison
- Florida International scored 78.1 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 66 points per contest.
- Defensively the Panthers were better at home last season, allowing 74.3 points per game, compared to 75.8 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Florida International fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCF
|L 85-62
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/9/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
