How to Watch the Florida Atlantic vs. Mercer Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) go up against the Mercer Bears (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.
Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic vs. Mercer 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Owls put up an average of 64.8 points per game last year, only 0.5 fewer points than the 65.3 the Bears gave up to opponents.
- When Florida Atlantic gave up fewer than 64.8 points last season, it went 8-2.
- Last year, the Bears scored 64.8 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 66.9 the Owls gave up.
- Mercer went 7-6 last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|FAU Arena
