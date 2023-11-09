The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) face the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida A&M Stats Insights

  • The Rattlers shot 38.7% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 42.5% the Cornhuskers' opponents shot last season.
  • Florida A&M went 4-4 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Rattlers were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cornhuskers finished 297th.
  • The Rattlers put up 11.3 fewer points per game last year (58.6) than the Cornhuskers gave up to opponents (69.9).
  • Florida A&M went 3-1 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Florida A&M averaged 60.1 points per game at home last season, and 57.7 away.
  • At home, the Rattlers gave up 62.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.5).
  • Florida A&M drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than on the road (31.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Creighton L 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/9/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/14/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/20/2023 Oregon - Al Lawson Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.