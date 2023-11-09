The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) face the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers shot 38.7% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 42.5% the Cornhuskers' opponents shot last season.

Florida A&M went 4-4 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Rattlers were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cornhuskers finished 297th.

The Rattlers put up 11.3 fewer points per game last year (58.6) than the Cornhuskers gave up to opponents (69.9).

Florida A&M went 3-1 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison

Florida A&M averaged 60.1 points per game at home last season, and 57.7 away.

At home, the Rattlers gave up 62.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.5).

Florida A&M drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than on the road (31.2%).

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule