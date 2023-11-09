Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Broward County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Belen Jesuit High School at South Broward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American High School at Miramar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Miramar, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Bay High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 7:01 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Davie, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Plantation High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stranahan High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dillard High School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piper High School at Coconut Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Broward Preparatory School at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
