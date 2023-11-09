Brayden Point and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Amalie Arena. Looking to bet on Point's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brayden Point vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Point has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 20:02 on the ice per game.

Point has scored a goal in four of 13 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Point has a point in nine of 13 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Point has an assist in eight of 13 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Point goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Point has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Point Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 2 17 Points 3 6 Goals 2 11 Assists 1

